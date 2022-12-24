Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

