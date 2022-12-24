Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.80. 3,844,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,638,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Further Reading

