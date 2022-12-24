Conflux Market Capitalization Hits $48.68 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $48.68 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,845.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00390720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00849010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00605663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00262530 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02310247 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $998,049.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

