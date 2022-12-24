Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.71

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $15.85. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Conrad Industries Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.
About Conrad Industries
Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.
See Also
