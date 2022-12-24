Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Reaches $0.0483 on Major Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $10,770.18 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

