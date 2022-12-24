Core Alternative Capital Buys 192 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $552.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

