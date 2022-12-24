Core Alternative Capital Buys 22,422 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,422 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $257.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

