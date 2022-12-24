Core Alternative Capital Buys 572 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $241.91.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.