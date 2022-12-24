Core Alternative Capital Buys 8,113 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

DHI opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

