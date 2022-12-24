Core Alternative Capital Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $190,990,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,933.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,895.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

