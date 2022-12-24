Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 27.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.