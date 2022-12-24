Core Alternative Capital Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

