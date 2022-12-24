Core Alternative Capital Purchases 16,674 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.07 and a 200-day moving average of $330.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.