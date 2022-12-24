Core Alternative Capital Purchases 359 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $28,387,269. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.