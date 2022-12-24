Core Alternative Capital Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

