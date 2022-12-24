Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 28.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,467. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

