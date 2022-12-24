COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $5.07. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 7,957 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
