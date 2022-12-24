Cosmos Price Reaches $9.01 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.01 or 0.00053527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $74.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

