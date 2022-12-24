CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 24,251 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Terry Dean Stinson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,714.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

