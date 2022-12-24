Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 18.9% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $111.77 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011293 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
