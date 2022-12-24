Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347 ($4.22).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.04) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 234 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £601.20 million and a PE ratio of -1,170.00. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 379.80 ($4.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

Insider Activity at Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

In other news, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($24,028.18). In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($48,347.91). Also, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($24,028.18).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

