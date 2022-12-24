Cronos Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.65 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $11.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.