Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $276.02 million and $18.40 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

