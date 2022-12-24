CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $14.48 million and $128.92 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00622033 USD and is up 19.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $178.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

