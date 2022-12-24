CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $143,680,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $93.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

