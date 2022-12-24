CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $117,768.56 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $890.43 or 0.05283904 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00500536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.73 or 0.29657022 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.