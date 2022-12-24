Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.