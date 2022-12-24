Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

