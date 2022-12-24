DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 56.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

