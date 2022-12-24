DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.25 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00016755 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $90.25 million and approximately $32,707.90 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,975,216 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.81910933 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,126.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

