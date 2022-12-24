DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00016767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $90.16 million and approximately $41,493.23 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,973,789 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.79652055 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $94,649.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

