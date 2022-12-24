Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $7.41 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $7.41 or 0.00044020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $78.06 million and $288,750.74 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

