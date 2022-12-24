DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0524

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $252.16 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00114991 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00195560 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040863 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,703 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

