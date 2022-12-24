DeepOnion Trading Up 63.1% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $36.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00113934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00195025 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053408 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,794 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

