DEI Trading Up 8.3% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $7,805.45 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00389707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018146 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, "Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer's coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

