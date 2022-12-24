Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

