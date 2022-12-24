Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.37) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,017.67 ($36.66).

DLN opened at GBX 2,348 ($28.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,293.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,453.18. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,783 ($21.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Nigel Q. George acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,926 ($23.40) per share, with a total value of £49,613.76 ($60,269.39).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

