Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.02 ($9.60) and traded as high as €10.71 ($11.40). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €10.64 ($11.32), with a volume of 8,155,800 shares traded.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.02.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.