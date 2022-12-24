Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 198.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 582.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.