DeXe (DEXE) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, DeXe has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $83.72 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00013625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,592.37570211 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.28841538 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,685,864.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

