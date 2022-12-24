dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $8,522.29 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00390400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00030960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000364 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0138758 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $292.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

