Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.67) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.23) to GBX 259 ($3.15) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.73) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

