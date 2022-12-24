Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Down 2.3%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 20,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 5,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

