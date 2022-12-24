Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Down 1.3%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $40.74. Approximately 110,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 117,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,350,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 981,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 236,613 shares in the last quarter.
