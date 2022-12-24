Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as high as C$3.07. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 241,234 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIV shares. CIBC raised shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$423.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

About Diversified Royalty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.55%.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

