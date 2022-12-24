DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.
DLocal Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of DLO opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
