Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Dollar General by 57.8% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 27.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.88. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.