Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $155.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,468. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

