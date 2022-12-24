Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 31,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

