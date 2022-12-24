Domani Wealth LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,946. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.