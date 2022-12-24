Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $351.87. 4,571,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,432. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.